Cabinet approval to further simplify visa methodologies in Sri Lanka

August 29, 2023   03:50 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved to further simplify the visa methodologies carried out at present by the Department of Immigration and Emigration.

According to the Immigration and Emigration Act No. 20 of 1948 and the regulations issued thereby under that, the Department of Immigration and Emigration issue three categories of VISA namely visit visa, resident visa and transit visa. 

In consideration to the complexity in the visa issued under the visit visa and resident visa categories, actions have been taken to review the visa methodology implemented in this country by considering the visa methodologies implemented in the countries that arrest more foreigner attraction. 

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to the proposal furnished by the Minister of Public Security in order to further simplify the visa methodologies implemented in the country at present.

