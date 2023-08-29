President Ranil Wickremesinghe highlighted Sri Lanka’s efforts to overhaul its economy, aiming for competitiveness, seeking new markets and attracting foreign investments and capital following the path of countries like Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

Wickremesinghe made these remarks while addressing the Sustainable Development Council Forum held today (29).

Meanwhile, the President also expressed confidence that Sri Lanka can develop on its own and not be a burden on others.

“I think we in Sri Lanka should no longer think of asking others for help. But let’s make it on our own as many countries have done”, he said.