Chinese research ship Shi Yan 6: Approval not granted yet to dock in Sri Lanka  Foreign Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs states that the ministry has not yet granted approval for the port call request extended by the Chinese geophysical and seismic survey vessel ‘Shi Yan 6’ to carry out research on Sri Lankan waters with the National Aquatic Resources Research and Development Agency (NARA).

Further, the Foreign Affairs Ministry emphasized that the relevant request is still under consideration, adding that there has been no information regarding the dates of the ship’s arrival in Sri Lanka yet.

However, the Ministry of Defence announced on Sunday (27) that it has ratified a request for the Chinese research vessel to dock at the port and to carry out the relevant research activities on Sri Lankan waters along with the NARA.

A Spokesman of the Defence Ministry had claimed that the approval was granted on request by NARA and the Foreign Ministry regarding the matter.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka had also sought permission from the Foreign Affairs Ministry regarding the vessel’s port call.

Last year, India raised concerns over a Sri Lanka port call in Hambantota by Chinese research vessel Yuan Wang 5, which specializes in spacecraft tracking and which New Delhi described as a spy ship.

India is suspicious of China’s increasing presence in the Indian Ocean and its influence in Sri Lanka, seeing both as firmly within its sphere of influence, according to the Indian media.

Sri Lanka is strategically placed halfway along key east-west international shipping routes.

Meanwhile, China last year said it was “completely unjustified for certain countries” to cite “security concerns” to pressure Sri Lanka.