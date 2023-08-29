Only 06 types of crops can be compensated for crop damages due to drought - Minister

Minister of Agriculture Mahinda Amaraweera emphasizes that only six types of crops can be compensated for crop damages caused due to the prevailing dry weather conditions.

Accordingly, the minister mentioned that only paddy, maize, chillie, potato, big onion and soybean crop damages could be compensated at the time.

Amaraweera also claimed that if it is possible to provide some relief for other crop damages too, he is ready to deal with that as well.

However, the Ministry of Agriculture states that 58,766 acres of cultivated land have been damaged throughout the island due to the current drought conditions.