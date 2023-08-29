Govt to increase electric bus fleet to 200

August 29, 2023   09:47 pm

The Sri Lankan government has decided to increase the number of electric buses procured under the proposed public-private partnership project to 200.

In February 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers gave its approval to procure 50 electric buses as a public-private partnership project to integrate them into public transportation in the Western Province for the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB).

However, the government has observed that increasing the number of electric buses procured under this project to around 200 would be beneficial.

The Government Information Department said this will enable the provision of public transport facilities to more routes in the district and ensure that the intended outcomes of the project are achieved.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers on Monday (Aug. 28) green-lighted the proposal submitted by the Minister of Transport & Highways to increase the number of buses procured under the proposed project to 200.

