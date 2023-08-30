Head-on crash involving two buses leaves one dead, several injured

August 30, 2023   07:36 am

One person has died and 9 others were injured after two buses collided head-on in Kajugama area on the Colombo-Kandy main road last night (Aug. 29).

According to reports, a private bus transporting a group of employees and a bus belonging to the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) were involved in the accident.

The private bus collided head-on with the SLTB bus plying from Kattankudy to Colombo, while trying to overtake another vehicle.

The 44-year-old driver of the private bus died in the accident while 4 women and five 5 who were travelling in the two buses sustained injuries.

The body of the deceased has been placed in Wathupitiwala and Warakapola hospitals.

Driver of the SLTB is currently under arrest and Nittambuwa Police is conducting further investigations into the matter.

