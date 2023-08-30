State banks open today for Aswesuma beneficiaries

State banks open today for Aswesuma beneficiaries

August 30, 2023   09:48 am

State banks are in operation today (Aug. 30) despite it being a Poya day. Thereby, all branches of Bank of Ceylon (BOC), People’s Bank and National Savings Bank (NSB) are kept open from 8.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

According to State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, the decision was taken to facilitate the ‘Aswesuma’ welfare beneficiaries who are yet to collect their payments.

Meanwhile, Finance State Minister Shehan Semasinghe said that among the 2 million ‘Aswesuma’ beneficiary families, phased payments have commenced for 1.5 million families.

Addressing a press conference at the Presidential Media Centre (PMC), he mentioned that in the first phase, a total of Rs. 4.395 billion were successfully transferred to the bank accounts of 689,803 beneficiaries.

Semasinghe added that the second category’s monetary provision will be enacted starting next week.

Highlighting that approximately Rs. 15 billion is earmarked for assisting the 1.5 million shortlisted beneficiary families, state minister emphasized the prompt release of necessary funds for their support.

Queries concerning fund matters can be directed to the hotline number 1924 on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Prevailing rainfall in southwestern areas expected to continue - Meteorology Dept.

Prevailing rainfall in southwestern areas expected to continue - Meteorology Dept.

Prevailing rainfall in southwestern areas expected to continue - Meteorology Dept.

Only 06 types of crops can be compensated for drought-induced crop damages - Minister

Only 06 types of crops can be compensated for drought-induced crop damages - Minister

Anti-Terrorism Bill to be redrafted with amendments (English)

Anti-Terrorism Bill to be redrafted with amendments (English)

Old AnuradhapuraTrincomalee road reemerges as Kanadarawa Lake dries up (English)

Old AnuradhapuraTrincomalee road reemerges as Kanadarawa Lake dries up (English)

Central Bank says protesters turned down meeting to discuss DDO concerns (English)

Central Bank says protesters turned down meeting to discuss DDO concerns (English)

Foreign Secretaries of Sri Lanka and Thailand successfully conclude bilateral consultations (English)

Foreign Secretaries of Sri Lanka and Thailand successfully conclude bilateral consultations (English)

More ruins emerge from drying reservoirs as arid weather prevails

More ruins emerge from drying reservoirs as arid weather prevails

Some areas remain affected by drought despite rainfall in parts of the island

Some areas remain affected by drought despite rainfall in parts of the island