State banks open today for Aswesuma beneficiaries

State banks are in operation today (Aug. 30) despite it being a Poya day. Thereby, all branches of Bank of Ceylon (BOC), People’s Bank and National Savings Bank (NSB) are kept open from 8.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

According to State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, the decision was taken to facilitate the ‘Aswesuma’ welfare beneficiaries who are yet to collect their payments.

Meanwhile, Finance State Minister Shehan Semasinghe said that among the 2 million ‘Aswesuma’ beneficiary families, phased payments have commenced for 1.5 million families.

Addressing a press conference at the Presidential Media Centre (PMC), he mentioned that in the first phase, a total of Rs. 4.395 billion were successfully transferred to the bank accounts of 689,803 beneficiaries.

Semasinghe added that the second category’s monetary provision will be enacted starting next week.

Highlighting that approximately Rs. 15 billion is earmarked for assisting the 1.5 million shortlisted beneficiary families, state minister emphasized the prompt release of necessary funds for their support.

Queries concerning fund matters can be directed to the hotline number 1924 on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.