Navy brings ashore ailing Indian aboard cruise vessel MV Empress

The Sri Lanka Navy on Tuesday (Aug. 29) helped bring ashore an Indian national who had suddenly fallen ill aboard the cruise vessel MV Empress off the eastern coast of Sri Lanka.

Upon being brought ashore, the patient was rushed to the General Hospital in Trincomalee for medical attention.

MV Empress has disseminated a distress message to the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Colombo, located at the Navy Headquarters, requesting assistance to transfer the patient ashore for treatment.

Responding to the urgent situation, the Navy has directed the Fast Attack Craft P 491 attached to the Eastern Naval Command to the designated sea area to bring the patient ashore.

After retrieving the patient to the naval craft, it proceeded towards the Trincomalee Harbour while administering crucial first aid to the patient aboard. Subsequently, he was admitted to the General Hospital in Trincomalee for medical attention.