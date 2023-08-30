Tax raised, permit system scrapped for wheat flour imports

The government has done away with the permit system for importing wheat flour, State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya said today (Aug. 30).

The order came into effect from midnight on Tuesday (Aug. 29), he commented speaking to the media in Ruwanwella this morning.

Siyambalapitiya further mentioned that the import tax on wheat flour was increased from Rs. 16 Rs. 27 per kilogram.

This would not lead to an increase in wheat flour prices, clarifying that the move only intends to implement import controls on wheat flour, he assured.

In June, wheat flour was gazetted as a ‘specified good’, pursuant to provisions of the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) Act.