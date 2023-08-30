Train services on coastal line disrupted as train collides with van

Train services on coastal line disrupted as train collides with van

August 30, 2023   12:34 pm

A Colombo-bound train has collided with a van at an unprotected level crossing at Thalpitiya in Wadduwa, disrupting train services on the coastal line. 

One person who was travelling in the van has been rescued from the vehicle while another is still trapped inside, Ada Derana reporter said.

Efforts are reportedly underway to rescue the person trapped inside the vehicle.

The collision involving the slow train plying from Kalutara to Maradana has taken place at around 11.00 a.m. this morning (30), according to the reporter.

The train services on the coastal line have been disrupted owing to the accident, the reporter said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Prevailing rainfall in southwestern areas expected to continue - Meteorology Dept.

Prevailing rainfall in southwestern areas expected to continue - Meteorology Dept.

Only 06 types of crops can be compensated for drought-induced crop damages - Minister

Only 06 types of crops can be compensated for drought-induced crop damages - Minister

Anti-Terrorism Bill to be redrafted with amendments (English)

Anti-Terrorism Bill to be redrafted with amendments (English)

Old AnuradhapuraTrincomalee road reemerges as Kanadarawa Lake dries up (English)

Old AnuradhapuraTrincomalee road reemerges as Kanadarawa Lake dries up (English)

Central Bank says protesters turned down meeting to discuss DDO concerns (English)

Central Bank says protesters turned down meeting to discuss DDO concerns (English)

Foreign Secretaries of Sri Lanka and Thailand successfully conclude bilateral consultations (English)

Foreign Secretaries of Sri Lanka and Thailand successfully conclude bilateral consultations (English)

More ruins emerge from drying reservoirs as arid weather prevails

More ruins emerge from drying reservoirs as arid weather prevails