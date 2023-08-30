Train services on coastal line disrupted as train collides with van

A Colombo-bound train has collided with a van at an unprotected level crossing at Thalpitiya in Wadduwa, disrupting train services on the coastal line.

One person who was travelling in the van has been rescued from the vehicle while another is still trapped inside, Ada Derana reporter said.

Efforts are reportedly underway to rescue the person trapped inside the vehicle.

The collision involving the slow train plying from Kalutara to Maradana has taken place at around 11.00 a.m. this morning (30), according to the reporter.

The train services on the coastal line have been disrupted owing to the accident, the reporter said.