Woman trying to smuggle out gemstones worth over Rs. 290mn nabbed at BIA

August 30, 2023   04:57 pm

A woman’s attempt to smuggle out gemstones worth over Rs. 290 million to India has been foiled by the security officers of the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

She has been handed over to Sri Lanka Customs officers at the BIA for onward investigations.

According to a Customs spokesperson, the apprehended woman is a businesswoman from Ourgodawatta in Colombo.

She was taken into custody early this morning (Aug. 30) with gemstones weighing over 2kg and 311g.

The 30-year-old had tried to board a flight to Chennai, India at 3.13 a.m. today with the gemstones hidden inside the clothes she was wearing.

