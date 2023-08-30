Final Randoli Perahera of Kandy Esala Festival parades the streets

The final Randoli Perahera of the Kandy Esala Festival commenced at the auspicious time of 7.03 p.m. today with the historic procession, one of the oldest and grandest festivals in Sri Lanka, parading the streets of Kandy.

Massive crowds had gathered to witness the annual cultural show-piece and have been flooding in since the early hours of this morning (Aug 30), despite the heavy rains experienced in the area.

The final Randoli Perahera of the Kandy Esala Perahera Festival will also be telecasted on TV Derana from 10.30 p.m. onwards, tonight.

Meanwhile, the fourth Randoli Perahera of the Kandy Esala Perahera festival paraded the streets last night (29), whereas the sacred casket was carried by the tusker ‘Wasana’ of Kataragama while ‘Sinharaja Tusker and ‘Kandula’ escorted the casket.