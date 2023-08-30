World Sanskrit Day to be celebrated in Sri Lanka for first time tomorrow

The cultural arm of the High Commission of India in Colombo, Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC), will observe the World Sanskrit Day for the first time in Colombo on 31 August 2023.

In line with the event, an academic and cultural event will be held at the Bandaranaike Centre for International Studies, BMICH, Colombo at 2 p.m. on Thursday, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said in a statement.

On the occasion of the silver jubilee of SVCC, the event is being organised in collaboration with University of Kelaniya, University of Sri Jayewardenepura, Faculty of Indigenous Medicine of the University of Colombo, Buddhist and Pali University, Gampaha Wickramarachchi University of Indigenous Medicine, Bhiksu University, Units of Pirivena, National Institute of Education, University of Jaffna, University of Peradeniya, Eastern University and Bandaranaike Centre for International Studies, it added.

The event will be inaugurated by the High Commissioner of India Gopal Baglay and the State Minister for Higher Education Dr. Suren Raghavan will attend as the Chief Guest.

Meanwhile, the students and scholars of Sanskrit from across the country will participate in the event. Veteran Sanskrit scholars of Sri Lanka will also be felicitated on the occasion of World Sanskrit Day, according to the Indian High Commission in Colombo.

Sanskrit is among the oldest surviving languages and is a sacred language in several traditions. It is a repository of ancient knowledge including the Vedas and other renowned literary works such as the Yoga Shastra.

Sanskrit is also known as the mother of many present day languages such as Hindi and Sinhala. The celebration of World Sanskrit Day will underscore the centuries old shared heritage of India and Sri Lanka, the statement added.