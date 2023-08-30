US Senator Chris Van Hollen meets President Ranil

In a significant diplomatic exchange, United States Senator Chris Van Hollen, who is currently on a visit to Sri Lanka, had a productive meeting with President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The meeting took place at the President’s House in Kandy this afternoon (30), the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

The meeting was attended by Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and the Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayaka and Julie Chung, the American Ambassador to Sri Lanka.