Prevailing showery conditions expected to enhance during next few days

The Department of Meteorology says there is a possibility of enhancing the prevailing showery condition in south-western part of the island during 01, 02 and 03 of September.

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Northwestern provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Fairly heavy showers about 75mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Eastern and Uva province and in Polonnaruwa, Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts during the evening or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 28th of August to 07th of September in this year.

The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (31) are Adappankulam (Vavuniya District), Dutuwewa (Anuradhapura District) and Nilaveli (Trincomalee District) about 12.11 noon.