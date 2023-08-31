Fifteen returning from Kovil ceremony injured in pickup accident

Fifteen returning from Kovil ceremony injured in pickup accident

August 31, 2023   10:13 am

A motor accident in the Harasbedda area on Ragala-Walapane road has left 15 people injured last evening (Aug. 30), the police said.

It was reported that the passengers had fallen onto the road as the side panels of the pickup cab they were traveling in had come loose.

The group had been returning from a ceremony at a Kovil in Walapane.

The injured have been admitted to the Walapane and Rikillagaskadawala hospitals for medical attention.

The driver of the pickup cab is currently under arrest in connection with the accident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka's merchandise exports earnings dropped 11.79% in July compared to last year - EDB (English)

Sri Lanka's merchandise exports earnings dropped 11.79% in July compared to last year - EDB (English)

Sri Lanka's merchandise exports earnings dropped 11.79% in July compared to last year - EDB (English)

BASL says attempts by the Executive to intimidate and pressure the judiciary must cease (English)

BASL says attempts by the Executive to intimidate and pressure the judiciary must cease (English)

Showery condition in southwestern areas likely to continue - Met. Dept. (English)

Showery condition in southwestern areas likely to continue - Met. Dept. (English)

Final Randoli Perahera of Kandy Esala Festival parades the streets (English)

Final Randoli Perahera of Kandy Esala Festival parades the streets (English)

Massive crowds gathered to witness Kandy Esala Perahera amidst heavy rains

Massive crowds gathered to witness Kandy Esala Perahera amidst heavy rains

Tax raised, permit system scrapped for wheat flour imports

Tax raised, permit system scrapped for wheat flour imports

Sajith alleges 'Aswesuma'welfare benefits program launched with no proper survey

Sajith alleges 'Aswesuma'welfare benefits program launched with no proper survey