Fifteen returning from Kovil ceremony injured in pickup accident

A motor accident in the Harasbedda area on Ragala-Walapane road has left 15 people injured last evening (Aug. 30), the police said.

It was reported that the passengers had fallen onto the road as the side panels of the pickup cab they were traveling in had come loose.

The group had been returning from a ceremony at a Kovil in Walapane.

The injured have been admitted to the Walapane and Rikillagaskadawala hospitals for medical attention.

The driver of the pickup cab is currently under arrest in connection with the accident.