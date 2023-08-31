South Africa building fire leaves at least 52 dead, over 40 injured

South Africa building fire leaves at least 52 dead, over 40 injured

August 31, 2023   11:39 am

At least 52 people have died after a fire broke out in a block of flats in Johannesburg, South African authorities say.

More than 40 others are injured.

Johannesburg authorities say it’s unclear what sparked the blaze at the five-storey building in the city centre.

A spokesman for the emergency services, Robert Mulaudzi, told the BBC that firefighters had been able to bring out some of the occupants.

He said the fire had gutted the building, and that the search for other victims was continuing.

A video posted to the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, by Mr Mulaudzi showed fire trucks and ambulances outside the building with burnt-out windows.


Source: BBC
-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Sri Lanka's merchandise exports earnings dropped 11.79% in July compared to last year - EDB (English)

Sri Lanka's merchandise exports earnings dropped 11.79% in July compared to last year - EDB (English)

BASL says attempts by the Executive to intimidate and pressure the judiciary must cease (English)

BASL says attempts by the Executive to intimidate and pressure the judiciary must cease (English)

Showery condition in southwestern areas likely to continue - Met. Dept. (English)

Showery condition in southwestern areas likely to continue - Met. Dept. (English)

Final Randoli Perahera of Kandy Esala Festival parades the streets (English)

Final Randoli Perahera of Kandy Esala Festival parades the streets (English)

Massive crowds gathered to witness Kandy Esala Perahera amidst heavy rains

Massive crowds gathered to witness Kandy Esala Perahera amidst heavy rains

Tax raised, permit system scrapped for wheat flour imports

Tax raised, permit system scrapped for wheat flour imports