Amber advisory issued for heavy rains above 100mm

Due to the active southwest monsoon conditions over the island, prevailing showery condition in the southwestern part of Sri Lanka is likely to enhance on September 01, the Meteorology Department said in an ‘Amber’ advisory issued this afternoon (Aug. 31).

Accordingly, heavy rains above 100mm are anticipated in parts of the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces as well as in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya districts.

The Meteorology Department advised members of the public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.