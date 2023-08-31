Thalangama daylight shooting: Suspect arrested after fleeing to Singapore

August 31, 2023   04:38 pm

A suspect involved in the Thalangama brazen daylight shooting, in which a 44-year-old was murdered, has been arrested by Sri Lankan law enforcement authorities after he fled to Singapore.

The 23-year-old was taken into custody at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Colombo today (Aug. 31).

A moneylender, 44, was shot in Korawa, South Thalangama last Friday (Aug. 25) by a gunman who arrived on a motorcycle with an accomplice. He succumbed to injuries after being admitted to the Colombo National Hospital.

The duo had fled the scene after opening fire at the victim in broad daylight.

It is reported that Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in charge of Nugegoda Police Division J.P.S. Jayamaha had received a tip-off about the accomplice’s attempt to flee the country. While the suspect was boarding a flight destined for Singapore, the police managed to secure an overseas travel ban against him.

After being briefed about the situation, Singaporean authorities deported the suspect to Sri Lanka soon after he landed there.

Upon his return, the youth, identified as a resident of Athurugiriya area, was placed under arrest by Sri Lankan law enforcement authorities.

Further investigations revealed that the perpetrators had carried out the shooting on the instructions of a criminal gang member operating under the alias “Athurugiriye Ladiya”.

The suspect, who is slated to be produced before Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court, will be further interrogated after the police secure a detention order on him.

