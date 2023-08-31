The Court of Appeal has ordered the Fundamental Rights (FR) petition filed by Pastor Jerome Fernando, requesting the court to issue an order preventing his arrest by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), to be taken up for consideration on September 21, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Senior State Counsel, who appeared on behalf of the Attorney General, informed the court that the limited objections relating to the petition had already been filed.

The order was issued when the relevant petition was taken up before the Court of Appeal today (31).