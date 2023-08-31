Petition seeks special committee to probe deaths, complications caused by substandard drug imports

A fundamental rights (FR) petition was filed before the Supreme Court today (Aug. 31) seeking the appointment of a five-member committee of specialist doctors led by the Director-General of Health Services (DGHS) to conduct a transparent probe into the deaths of patients and complications caused by ‘substandard’ drugs imported to Sri Lanka.

Main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MPs Kavinda Jayawardhana and Harshana Rajakaruna put forward the petition, naming Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, DGHS Dr. Asela Gunawardena, National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) and its chairman Prof. S.D. Jayaratne and several others as its respondents.

Noting that the NMRA is responsible for registration, cancellation of registration, granting permission for manufacture, ensuring the quality, stipulating the prices and granting permission for storage of medicinal drugs used in the country, the petitioners pointed out that the use of two imported anesthetic drugs and an eye drop resulted in complications and even the deaths of some patients.

Although the use of these drugs was suspended, a comprehensive investigation into these incidents is yet to be conducted, the petitioners emphasized.

The SJB MPs, in their petition, further said that reports are rife that the proper procedure has not been followed when importing these drugs into the country.

The petitioners also sought a Supreme Court order ruling that the complications and the deaths of patients caused by these imported ‘substandard’ drugs are a violation of fundamental rights.

They also requested the Supreme Court to appoint a committee of specialist doctors headed by the DGHS to probe the matter impartially.