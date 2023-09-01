Showery conditions to continue; heavy rains above 100mm anticipated

The prevailing showery condition in the southwestern part of the Island is expected to continue further, the Meteorology Department said in its weather forecast.

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and Northwestern provinces.

Heavy showers above 100mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa, Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts during the evening or night.

The members of the public are advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka from August 28 to September 07 this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today are Ippanthivu Island (Puttalam District), Anuradhapura, Katukeliyawa and Ilukwewa (Anuradhapura District) at about 12.11 p.m.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph.

The wind speed may increase to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Puttalam to Kankasanthurai via Mannar. The wind speed may increase to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Puttalam to Kankasanthurai via Mannar will be rough at times. The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.