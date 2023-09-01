Sinopec announces retail fuel prices

After commencing its business operations in Sri Lanka, Sinopec on Friday (Sept. 01) announced its retail fuel prices.

92 Octane Petrol is priced at Rs. 358 per liter, and the price of 95 Octane Petrol stands at Rs. 414 per liter.

Auto Diesel and Super Diesel are pumped for Rs. 338 and Rs. 356 per liter, respectively. One liter of Kerosene is priced at Rs. 231.

The Beijing-based leading international petroleum company officially kicked off its business operations here on August 31 with a market promotion campaign.

Accordingly, Sinopec Fuel Oil Lanka, the local subsidiary of the Chinese petroleum giant, is pumping fuel with a discount of Rs. 3.00 per liter.

Meanwhile, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) and the Lanka Indian Oil Corporation (LIOC) raised their fuel prices with effect from midnight on Thursday (Aug. 31).

The revised CEYPETCO and Lanka IOC fuel prices are as follows:

• 92 Octane Petrol - Rs. 361 per liter (increased by Rs.13)

• 95 Octane Petrol - Rs. 417 per liter (increased by Rs. 42)

• Auto Diesel - Rs. 341 per liter (increased by Rs. 35)

• Super Diesel - Rs. 359 per liter (increased by Rs. 1)

• Kerosene - Rs.231 per liter (increased by Rs.5)