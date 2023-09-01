Leasing, debt instalment payers say banks yet to lower interest rates

Leasing, debt instalment payers say banks yet to lower interest rates

September 1, 2023   02:06 pm

Despite the Central Bank’s directive, no licensed commercial bank has reduced the interest rates on lending products, the Joint Association of Leasing and Debt Instalment Payers says.

Association’s secretary Ruwan Pothupitiya, addressing a media briefing in Colombo, said some commercial banks have not even received the relevant circular, adding that the Central Bank governor is to blame for this.

On August 25, the Central Bank issued an Order reducing the interest rates on lending products of all licensed commercial banks and specialized commercial banks.

Accordingly, the interest rates on pawning facilities, pre-arranged temporary overdrafts, credit card advances and new/existing LKR-denominated lending products were also instructed to be reduced adequately.

The Order issued by CBSL’s Monetary Board on the interest rates applicable on LKR-denominated lending products of licensed banks, directed them to reduce interest rate on pawning facilities to 18% per annum, pre-arranged temporary overdrafts to 23% per annum and credit card advances to 28% per annum commencing the next billing cycle.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.09.01

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.09.01

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.09.01

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Construction industry continued to perform at subdued level in July 2023 - CBSL (English)

Construction industry continued to perform at subdued level in July 2023 - CBSL (English)

Colombo inflation dips further to 4% in August (English)

Colombo inflation dips further to 4% in August (English)

Kandy Esala Perahera concludes: Sannasa handed over to President (English)

Kandy Esala Perahera concludes: Sannasa handed over to President (English)

Sinopec officially begins fuel operations in Sri Lanka with discount offer (English)

Sinopec officially begins fuel operations in Sri Lanka with discount offer (English)

'Sannasa' handed over to President, marking successful conclusion of Kandy Esala Perahera

'Sannasa' handed over to President, marking successful conclusion of Kandy Esala Perahera

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.31

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.31