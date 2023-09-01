IGP and three others summoned before Appellate Court

The Court of Appeal on 01 September issued a notice, summoning four persons, including the Inspector General of Police C. D. Wickremeratne before the court on Wednesday (04 Sep).

The relevant order was issued upon consideration of a writ petition filed by a businessman in Kuliyapitiya.

Accordingly, IGP Wickremeratne and three others are due to appear before the Appellate Court on 04 September, in order to present facts pertaining to the relevant petition filed by the businessman over an alleged ownership dispute of his business – a shopping complex in the Kuliyapitiya area.