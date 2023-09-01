Bus fares to be revised from tomorrow

Bus fares to be revised from tomorrow

September 1, 2023   04:46 pm

The bus fares will be increased from midnight tomorrow (Sept. 02), as per a decision of the National Transport Commission (NTC).

Accordingly, the fares are expected to go up by 4%. However, the minimum fare will remain unchanged.

In line with the bus fare revision, the expressway bus fares will also be increased, the NTC said further.

The bus fare revision comes after the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) and Lanka Indian Oil Corporation (LIOC) increased fuel prices with effect from midnight on Thursday (Aug. 31).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sinopec announces new fuel prices as CEYPETCO and Lanka IOC increase rates

Sinopec announces new fuel prices as CEYPETCO and Lanka IOC increase rates

Sinopec announces new fuel prices as CEYPETCO and Lanka IOC increase rates

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.09.01

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.09.01

Over 100,000 illicit liquor bottles seized in raids  State Minister

Over 100,000 illicit liquor bottles seized in raids  State Minister

Spells of heavy showers to continue across the island until next week

Spells of heavy showers to continue across the island until next week

Election Commission proposes establishment of a joint committee to solve existing issues

Election Commission proposes establishment of a joint committee to solve existing issues

Debate on no-confidence motion against Health Minister to begin on Sept. 06

Debate on no-confidence motion against Health Minister to begin on Sept. 06

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Construction industry continued to perform at subdued level in July 2023 - CBSL (English)

Construction industry continued to perform at subdued level in July 2023 - CBSL (English)