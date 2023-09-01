Bus fares to be revised from tomorrow

The bus fares will be increased from midnight tomorrow (Sept. 02), as per a decision of the National Transport Commission (NTC).

Accordingly, the fares are expected to go up by 4%. However, the minimum fare will remain unchanged.

In line with the bus fare revision, the expressway bus fares will also be increased, the NTC said further.

The bus fare revision comes after the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) and Lanka Indian Oil Corporation (LIOC) increased fuel prices with effect from midnight on Thursday (Aug. 31).