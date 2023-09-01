Container haulage costs to increase

The All-Island United Container Transport Owners’ Association says container haulage charges will be increased by 5 percent, with effect from midnight today (01 Sep).

Accordingly, transportation charges for import and export freight containers are set to increase as mentioned above, chairman of the association, Sanath Manjula said.

The move comes after the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) and Lanka IOC increased the prices of 92 and 95 Octane Petrol, Auto Diesel and Super Diesel on Thursday night (31 Aug).

Meanwhile, speaking at a press briefing this afternoon, Manjula revealed that the prices of imported goods are also likely to increase parallel to the price increase of container transportation charges.