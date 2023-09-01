Litro Gas to announce price revision next week

Litro Gas Lanka is slated to announce its price revision of domestic Liquefied Petroleum (LP) gas cylinders next week.

Accordingly, Litro Gas Lanka, one of Sri Lanka’s two leading suppliers of LP gas cylinders, is scheduled to announce a price revision, based on the pricing formula, on Wednesday (04 Sep.).

While a price revision was expected to take place last month, reflecting the price hike of fuel in the global market, the prices of LP gas cylinders remained unchanged.

Litro Gas announced four consecutive price reductions thus far this year, and following last month’s price revision, the price of a 12.5kg cylinder was brought down to Rs. 2,892 and a 5kg cylinder to Rs. 1,198.