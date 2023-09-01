Indian Defence Minister to arrive in Sri Lanka tomorrow

Indian Defence Minister to arrive in Sri Lanka tomorrow

September 1, 2023   07:18 pm

Defence Minister of India, Shri Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Sri Lanka from 02 - 03 September 2023, to review the bilateral defence ties between the two nations.

Singh is expected to hold talks with President and Defence Minister of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe, and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, during which the entire gamut of India’s defence ties with Sri Lanka will be reviewed.

Singh is also scheduled to visit Nuwara Eliya and Trincomalee during his visit, which marks an important landmark in deepening the enduring bonds of friendship between the two nations in the defence sphere. 

“This visit of Shri Rajnath Singh reiterates India’s continued commitment in furthering the existing warm and friendly relations with Sri Lanka”, the High Commission of India in Colombo said in a statement issued in this regard.

