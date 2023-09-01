A Fundamental Rights (FR) petition has been filed before the Supreme Court, requesting a comprehensive investigation and a report on MP Namal Rajapakse’s alleged unsettled electricity bill adding up to Rs. 2.6 million.

The relevant FR petition was filed by Attorney-at-Law E. J. Vijitha Kumara, with the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), its chairman N. S. Illangakoon, former CEB chairman Rakitha Jayawardena, Auditor General W. P. C. Wickremeratne, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, MPs Namal Rajapaksa, and State Minister of Power and Energy D. V. Chanaka, amongst others being named as respondents.

In his petition, Vijitha Kumara accused Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Namal Rajapaksa of having unsettled electricity tariffs to the tune of Rs. 2.6 million in arrears on an electricity bill related to his wedding reception in 2019.

He further pointed out that MP D.V. Chanaka had requested then-Power and Energy Minister to provide a steady supply of electricity for the area from 12 - 15 September, following which, the minister had instructed the relevant CEB officials to do so, adding that the family would pay the bill at their convenience.

Accordingly, the CEB had reportedly temporarily set up security lights and generators at former President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s residence in Weeraketiya on the aforementioned dates, 2019 at a cost of Rs. 2,682,246.57 and despite the repeated requests, the bill has not been settled yet, the lawyer emphasised in his petition.

Citing the disparity over the fact that the power supply to his own house was cut off due to an outstanding bill of Rs. 7,390, the petitioning lawyer argued that this was a violation of fundamental rights as per Article 12 (1) of the Constitution of Sri Lanka.

Thus, in his petition, he sought an order requesting the CEB to present the relevant file on the provision of electricity to the former President’s house in Weeraketiya from 12 – 15 September before the court, while also seeking a declaration from the court that all relevant CEB officials, including its current and former chairmen had misused their privileges.

Widespread speculations on the matter began circulating after Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) member Nalin Hewage disclosed the matter at a press conference held last month.

Hewage said the CEB had provided him with this information in response to an inquiry he had made under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Meanwhile, the accused SLPP MP responded to the widespread allegations, vowing to seek legal action against those who spread such rumors.

In a letter directed to the Ceylon Electricity Board’s chairman, the coordination secretary of the parliamentarian dismissed the allegations as ‘defamatory’ and ‘condemning’.