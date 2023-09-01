Motive behind Wellampitiya shooting uncovered; two suspects arrested

Motive behind Wellampitiya shooting uncovered; two suspects arrested

September 1, 2023   09:59 pm

Two persons, including a female suspect, were arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division on Friday (01 Sep.), in connection with the recent shooting of a 47-year-old in Kittampahuwa, Wellampitiya.

Accordingly, investigations have revealed that the deceased, Mohommed Sajhan, had been murdered over his romantic involvement with the female suspect, who was later identified as the wife of an ill-famed underworld figure.

Meanwhile, the second suspect, who managed the finances of underworld figure and drug-dealer ‘Blomendhal Ravi’, was arrested upon questioning the female suspect, on charges of conspiracy to murder.

Police arrested the suspect at his residence in Kotahena, and also seized Rs. 1.7 million in cash believed to be drug money, nine mobile phones, 10 grams of crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’), 21 different vehicle revenue licences and bank books of 10 different accounts in his possession.

On 28 August, the 47-year-old victim was killed after two unidentified gunmen arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire while Sajhan was reportedly travelling in his three-wheeler.

