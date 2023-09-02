Several areas including Western Province to receive heavy rains of about 100mm

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and Northwestern provinces, the Department of Meteorology said in its weather forecast today (Sept. 02).

Heavy showers of about 100mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers are expected at several places in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts in the evening or at night.

Members of the public are advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Fairly strong winds of about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times in the western slopes of the central hills, western, Northwestern and Sabaragamuwa provinces.

On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka from August 28 to September 07 this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today are Navatkadu (Puttalam District), Galgomuwa (Kurunegala District) Onegama (Polonnaruwa District) at around 12:10 noon.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph.

The wind speed may increase up to 50-60kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar. The wind speed may increase up to 50kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar will be rough at times. The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Meanwhile, swell wave heights of about 2.0m-2.5m can be expected in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.