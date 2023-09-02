Train operations on Puttalam Line disrupted by fallen tree
File photo

Train operations on Puttalam Line disrupted by fallen tree

September 2, 2023   10:27 am

Trains operations on the Puttalam Railway Line have been disrupted by a tree that has fallen across the tracks in Kudawewa area.

As a result, trains departing Colombo Fort railway station will be operated up to Bangadeniya railway station and trains leaving Puttalam will be stopped at Nattandiya railway station.

The railway department mentioned that efforts are underway to clear the tracks blocked by the fallen tree.

Until the tracks are cleared, train operations on the Puttalam railway line will experience delays, the railway department said further.

