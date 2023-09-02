Sri Lanka-India-Nepal to launch motorbike expedition through Buddhist places of worship

Sri Lanka-India-Nepal to launch motorbike expedition through Buddhist places of worship

September 2, 2023   10:59 am

In a bid to strengthen cultural and religious ties, Sri Lanka, India and Nepal have planned to jointly organize a motorcycle expedition across significant Buddhist pilgrimage sites in the three South Asian nations.

The armed forces and the youths of the three nations are expected to embark on this bicycle expedition which will commence from Lumbini, the birthplace of Buddha in Nepal, and traverse the iconic destinations in India and Sri Lanka that are of historical and religious significance to Buddhist devotees.

A preliminary discussion was held with Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena at the Temple Trees in Colombo on September 01, with the participation of several ministers and organizers and the representatives of tri-forces and the police.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the motorcycle journey is planned to be kicked off in January 2024.

Following its commencement in Lumbini, this exciting expedition will pass through Kusinara, Bodhgaya, Shavastri, Saranath, and Sankassa where Lord Buddha is said to have spent much of his life some 2,600 years ago.

The crew will then arrive in South India and cross the sea at Rameswaram by ferry to Mannar and arrive in Colombo by road through Anuradhapura, Mihintale, Kataragama and several other places of worship.

Appreciating the organizers’ efforts of this expedition to enhance religious and cultural relations between the three countries, PM Gunawardena pledged the full support of the government for the journey.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Debate on no-confidence motion against Health Minister to begin on Sept. 06 (English)

Debate on no-confidence motion against Health Minister to begin on Sept. 06 (English)

Bus fares to be increased from tomorrow (English)

Bus fares to be increased from tomorrow (English)

Sinopec announces retail fuel prices (English)

Sinopec announces retail fuel prices (English)

QR code system for fuel discontinued from today (English)

QR code system for fuel discontinued from today (English)

Consumers raise concerns as fuel prices increase

Consumers raise concerns as fuel prices increase

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.09.01

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.09.01

Dates fixed for parliamentary debate on no-confidence motion against Health Minister Keheliya

Dates fixed for parliamentary debate on no-confidence motion against Health Minister Keheliya