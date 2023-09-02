Sri Lanka-India-Nepal to launch motorbike expedition through Buddhist places of worship

In a bid to strengthen cultural and religious ties, Sri Lanka, India and Nepal have planned to jointly organize a motorcycle expedition across significant Buddhist pilgrimage sites in the three South Asian nations.

The armed forces and the youths of the three nations are expected to embark on this bicycle expedition which will commence from Lumbini, the birthplace of Buddha in Nepal, and traverse the iconic destinations in India and Sri Lanka that are of historical and religious significance to Buddhist devotees.

A preliminary discussion was held with Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena at the Temple Trees in Colombo on September 01, with the participation of several ministers and organizers and the representatives of tri-forces and the police.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the motorcycle journey is planned to be kicked off in January 2024.

Following its commencement in Lumbini, this exciting expedition will pass through Kusinara, Bodhgaya, Shavastri, Saranath, and Sankassa where Lord Buddha is said to have spent much of his life some 2,600 years ago.

The crew will then arrive in South India and cross the sea at Rameswaram by ferry to Mannar and arrive in Colombo by road through Anuradhapura, Mihintale, Kataragama and several other places of worship.

Appreciating the organizers’ efforts of this expedition to enhance religious and cultural relations between the three countries, PM Gunawardena pledged the full support of the government for the journey.