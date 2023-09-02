Sri Lanka’s National Hydrogen Roadmap, which aims to develop and deploy green hydrogen technologies in the country, was unveiled on Friday (Sept. 01).

Power & Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said the roadmap was presented by the Petroleum Development Authority of Sri Lanka (PADSL) and Greenstat Hydrogen India (a subsidiary of a Norwegian energy company with a specific focus on green hydrogen, solar, wind, and zero-emission maritime solutions) with the assistance of the USAID.

Sri Lanka recognizes that green hydrogen offers a unique opportunity to tackle three significant socio-economic challenges: energy security and independence, energy affordability and equity, and environmental sustainability.

Green hydrogen, produced using renewable energy sources like wind and solar power, offers a potential solution for significantly contributing to the transition towards a low-carbon economy, mitigate climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, by serving as a clean, efficient, and versatile energy source.

Over the past five years, more than 30 nations have either developed or initiated the reparation of national hydrogen strategies. While climate goals pledged by these countries have been a principal driving force, geopolitical dynamics and unpredictable and fluctuating fossil fuel (coal, oil and gas) prices have also catalyzed the shift towards greener fuels, particularly green hydrogen.

Along with the Offshore Wind Roadmap launched last week, Sri Lanka hopes to utilize the immense potential in renewable energy for green hydrogen transformation, Wijesekera said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).