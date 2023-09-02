Police on the lookout for father and son over abuse of 16-year-old

The Wanathawilluwa Police have launched an investigation in search of two persons, over the alleged abuse of a 16-year-old girl in the Eluwankulama area.

The suspects, ages 53 and 14, have been identified as the father and brother of the victimised minor, police said.

Accordingly, upon questioning the girl, she had revealed that the duo had repeatedly abused her since April this year.

The girl’s mother had reportedly passed when she was at a very young age, and she had been living with her father and brother since, according to police.

Thus, further investigations into the matter are currently being carried out by the Wanathawilluwa Police, while the girl was admitted to the Puttalam Base Hospital for a medical examination.