Health Ministry confirms only two meningococcal infections reported thus far

September 2, 2023   03:40 pm

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that as per the tests carried out by the Medical Research Institute (MRI), only two ‘meningococcal’ infections have been reported thus far.

Speaking in this regard, Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr. Asela Gunawardena refuted recent media reports claiming that the bacterial infection had spread across the Colombo district, confirming that only two infections have been reported thus far, of which one was reported in Galle.

Dr. Gunawardena explained that while one infection was reported from within the Galle Prison, the other infection was reported from Colombo.

The second patient has been identified as a resident of Ja-Ela, and is currently receiving treatment at the Colombo national Hospital, Dr.Gunawardena said, further assuring that he is recovering well. 

Meanwhile, commenting on the recent death of a child at the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital in Galle, Dr. Gunawardena stated that while it was suspected that the cause of death was meningococcal meningitis, subsequent tests confirmed that the child had not, in fact, contracted the infection.

Speaking in regards to the meningococcal bacterial infection and the manners in which it spreads, microbiologist at MRI, Dr. Lilani Karunanayake explained that the bacteria most often spreads through saliva and phlegm.

“More often than not, it spreads amongst those who are in close proximity to each other. It is more likely to spread within a household than within the community as a whole. While meningitis is  a complication of symptoms, it is also possible for one to develop complications such as pneumonia and sepsis”, she said, in this regard, further assuring  that the infection has been categorised as an endemic disease, and not an epidemic.

