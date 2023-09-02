Skin-on chicken priced at Rs. 1,250 per kilo at supermarkets?

Local poultry producers have agreed to sell skin-on chicken at Rs. 1,250 per kilogram at supermarkets from today (Sept. 02), the Ministry of Agriculture says.

The poultry producers also urged the consumers to inform of any supermarket selling chicken above the aforementioned price, to Sri Lanka Poultry Forum’s chairman Ajith Weerasinghe via 0712732679.

A meeting held between local poultry producers and Agriculture Minister Mahinda Amaraweera on Friday (Aug. 01) focused on slashing the prices of eggs and chicken.

On August 28, the Cabinet of Ministers gave the nod to import 92 million more eggs to Sri Lanka from India for 3 months in a bid to further stabilize the prices. Drawing attention to this, Minister Amaraweera said the government would be compelled to import chicken from India if the meat prices were not reduced.

The minister pointed out that despite the country being self-sufficient in eggs and chicken meat production, the soaring prices are making it difficult to meet the country’s protein requirements, thus emphasizing that reducing egg and chicken prices is a must.