CAA continues raids to identify vendors selling rice above price cap

A series of raids was carried out by the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) in Pettah, Colombo today (02 Sep.), in attempts to identify those vendors selling Keeri Samba at prices above the exiting control price.

Accordingly, the CAA is due to take legal action against several vendors who were found not only selling Keeri Samba for prices above the control price, but also illegally hoarding the stocks.

As per an Extraordinary Gazette issued on 02 May, the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) for Keeri Samba was set at Rs. 260 per kilogram.

Despite the stipulated price, several vendors across the island were found selling the product at higher prices, and hoarding stocks of Keeri Samba.

Thus, the CAA assured that such raids will continue even in the future, and that legal action will be taken against all vendors involved in such schemes.