Mother and son killed in motorcycle-container truck collision

September 2, 2023   09:13 pm

A 45-year-old mother and her 15-year-old child were reportedly killed in a road accident on the Minuwangoda - Ja-Ela road, in the Ambagahawatte area.

According to police, the duo had been travelling on a motorcycle at the time of the accident, and had collided with a container truck.

Police stated that they had attempted to overtake the container truck, but had lost control of the motorcycle while trying to avoid colliding with a van that had arrived from the opposite direction.

Both, the rider and the pillion rider were critically injured in the accident and were admitted to the Minuwangoda Hospital soon after.

Upon requiring further treatment, however, the mother and son were transferred to the Kurunegala Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead while receiving medical attention.

The deceased have been identified as residents of Medemulla, Minuwangoda, the police reported.

