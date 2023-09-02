Minister calls for increase in registered medicine suppliers in attempts to address medical shortage

September 2, 2023   09:48 pm

Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella has reportedly instructed the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) to take the required measures to increase the number of registered medicine suppliers.

Speaking during a discussion held at the Ministry today (02 Sep.), Rambukwella stated that such measures are required in order to expedite the process of procuring sufficient stocks of medicines.

Accordingly, the Minister explained that increasing the number of suppliers would create competition within the market, as opposed to the existing monopoly, and would thus control the key issues of a medicine shortage and rising prices.

Further, Minister Rambukwella also instructed the Medical Supply Division of the Ministry of Health to prepare a system allowing for the maintenance of stocks of life-saving and other essential drugs for a period of one year.

