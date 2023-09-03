Heavy showers expected in parts of the island

September 3, 2023   09:22 am

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and North-western provinces while heavy showers about 100mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Eastern and Uva province during the evening or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers. 

Fairly strong winds about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times in western slopes of the central hills, Western, North-western and North-central provinces.

On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 28th of August to 07th of September in this year. 

The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today are Bangadeniya (Puttalam District), Wariyapola (Kurunegala District), Madawala (Matale District), Kokkadichcholai (Batticaloa District) about 12.10 noon.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph.

Wind speed may increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Pottuvil via Kankasanthurai, Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Pottuvil via Kankasanthurai, Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota will be rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

