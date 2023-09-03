Energy Minister says National Fuel Pass QR system to be used for data collection & analysis in future

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara states that the National Fuel Pass QR System will be kept to be implemented in the future with advanced technology for data collection and analysis.

Taking into Twitter to announce that the QR based fuel quota system will not be necessary from September 01 for fuel purchasing island-wide, the Minister appreciated the dedication and services of the Management and officials of Dialog Axiata, MillenniumIT ESP, ICTA for developing the system and operating it at no cost to the Government.

Wijesekara who mentioned that the National Fuel Pass QR System was introduced last year in August as a mechanism to manage the fuel distribution in the country with the limited resources that was available, emphasized that it brought stability to the social, economic sectors in a very short time.

“It was not just a management tool but a great platform to collect actual data and analyze market situations to make policy and quick decisions”, he added.

The system, which is registered by 6.5 million customers and vehicles, and over 350 million transactions up to the date, it will not further be necessary from the 1st of September for fuel purchasing island-wide as cost reflective pricing formula adopted, governments new policy’s, new retail operators to the market has eased the financial requirements for fuel purchasing, according to the minister.

“Would also like to thank the President & the Cabinet of Ministers for backing the initiative & trusting the system. The Officials of the Ministry of Power & Energy, CPC, LIOC & its dealers for adopting, implementing & monitoring it. CBSL & Sampath Bank for their assistance.”

Furthermore, Wijesekara also commended “youth Services, Youth Corps, Media, Police, Armed forces & other organizations for educating the public and assisting in registering vehicles”, and the “Department of Motor traffic for allowing access to its system.”

He further expressed gratitude for the general public for supporting the system and adopting it.

“The system will be kept to be implemented in the future with advanced technology for data collection and analysis”, he pointed out.