Concessionary Loan Scheme for small and medium scale paddy millers

Concessionary Loan Scheme for small and medium scale paddy millers

September 3, 2023   10:51 am

The Ministry of Finance, Public Administration and National Policy announces that a ‘Pledge Loan Scheme’ will be in place from 01 September for small and medium scale paddy mill owners to purchase paddy for the Yala season.

The loan scheme will be introduced under a concessional interest rate in order to maintain a reasonable price to farmers and strengthen the SME (Small and Medium-scale Enterprise) paddy millers, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

Accordingly, Small and Medium Scale paddy millers with a valid business registration, subject to the maximum daily milling capacity of 25MT of paddy will be able to obtain loans. 

Furthermore, the ministry stated that one miller is eligible for the loan at the effective interest rate of 16% per annum under the maximum loan amount of Rs. 50 mn. Out of the effective interest rate, 12% interest rate has to be borne by the respective SME paddy millers and the interest subsidy is 4 %. 

The respective loan should be repaid within 180 days. The total value of the loans to be disbursed by the People’s Bank and Bank of Ceylon is Rs. 4,000 mn, it added.

This concessionary loan scheme which has been commenced based on a Cabinet Decision dated 14 August 2023, is implemented from September 01 to November 30 this year, according to the Finance Ministry.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Protest outside Maharagama Multipurpose Co-operative Society over deposits in rural banks

Protest outside Maharagama Multipurpose Co-operative Society over deposits in rural banks

Protest outside Maharagama Multipurpose Co-operative Society over deposits in rural banks

Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe among Global Finance Magazine's top 21 Central Bank Governors (English)

Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe among Global Finance Magazine's top 21 Central Bank Governors (English)

Sri Lanka's second Coconut Triangle established in Northern Province

Sri Lanka's second Coconut Triangle established in Northern Province

71 shootings reported in Sri Lanka in first 8 months of 2023

71 shootings reported in Sri Lanka in first 8 months of 2023

Export Agriculture Dept. earns over Rs. 86bn in first half of 2023 (English)

Export Agriculture Dept. earns over Rs. 86bn in first half of 2023 (English)

Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe among Global Finance Magazine's top 21 Central Bank Governors

Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe among Global Finance Magazine's top 21 Central Bank Governors

Two major rivers overflow as heavy showers continue across the island

Two major rivers overflow as heavy showers continue across the island

UN envoy commends Sri Lanka's economic recovery, assures fullest cooperation (English)

UN envoy commends Sri Lanka's economic recovery, assures fullest cooperation (English)