Advisory issued for strong winds and rough seas

September 3, 2023   12:26 pm

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for strong winds and rough seas for the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Pottuvil via Kankasanthurai, Mannar, Colombo, Galle, and Hambantota.

Due to the active south-west monsoon condition, wind speed may increase up to (60-70) kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanthurai, according to the Met. Department.

Wind speed may increase up to (50-60) kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Meanwhile, the naval and fishing communities who are engaged in fishing and naval activities in the above sea areas are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

