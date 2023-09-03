Sinopec to begin islandwide operations by September end

Sinopec fuel company has assured that its islandwide operations will begin by the end of September, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara said.

The minister has held a discussion with the officials of Sinopec Fuel and Refinery Operations at the Ministry of Power and Energy this morning (03).

Wijesekara tweeted that the progress of retail operations, signing of agreements with dealerships, branding and commencement of islandwide operations were taken up during the discussion.

Furthermore, Sinopec Refinery officials have assured their commitment to establishing a new refinery in Hambantota and that they will submit the RFP (Request for proposal) before the deadline next week, the minister said.