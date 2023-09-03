Heavy rains expected to continue further; Landslide warnings issued to several districts

September 3, 2023   03:48 pm

The Department of Meteorology has issued another advisory for heavy rain in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and Galle, Matara and Nuwara-Eliya districts, for the period until 08.30 a.m. tomorrow (04).

Due to the active South West Monsoon conditions over the island, prevailing showery condition in southwestern part of the Island is likely to continue further, the Met. Department warned.

Meanwhile, heavy showers, above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara and Nuwara-Eliya districts, according to the department.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Meanwhile the National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has issued an ‘Amber’ level landslide early warning for several areas in three districts; Kalutara, Kegalle and Ratnapura.

Kalutara District – Bulathsinhala and Ingiriya Divisional Secretariat Divisions
Kegalle District – Warakapola Divisional Secretariat Division
Ratnapura District – Ratnapura, Eheliyagoda and Kuruwita Divisional Secretariat Divisions

In addition, a Level 01 landslide early warning has also been issued to several other areas in Galle, Kalutara, Kegalle and Ratnapura Districts.

Galle District – Baddegama, Elpitiya and Nagoda Divisional Secretariat Divisions
Kalutara District – Palindanuwara, Mathugama and Walallawita Divisional Secretariat Divisions
Kegalle District – Bulathkohupitiya, Dehiowita, Deraniyagala, Yatiyantota and Ruwanwella Divisional Secretariat Divisions
Ratnapura District – Kiriella, Ayagama and Kalawana Divisional Secretariat Divisions

People living in these areas are urged to be on alert about the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence.

 

