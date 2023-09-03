One dead, 06 injured in multi-vehicle collision caused by drunken driver

September 3, 2023   07:59 pm

One person has been killed while 06 others have been wounded and hospitalized following a multiple vehicle accident at Galwanguwa in Embilipitiya, police said.

Accordingly, a car has collided with three 3-wheelers, a car and a motorcycle causing the death of a 73-year-old man and leaving six others injured, the Police Media Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said.

Police further mentioned that the driver of the car was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

