Litro to revise LP gas prices today

Litro Gas Lanka, one of Sri Lanka’s two leading suppliers of LP gas cylinders, is slated to announce its price revision of domestic Liquefied Petroleum (LP) gas cylinders based on the pricing formula today (04).

However, Chairman of the Litro Gas Company Muditha Peiris stated on Sunday (03) that the prices of domestic gas cylinders are likely to be increased during the next price revision.

The relevant price revision will be carried out to be in effect from midnight today.

Further, the Litro Gas Chairman emphasized that there will be a significant increase in gas prices this time, considering the hike in gas prices in the world market.

While a price revision was expected to take place last month, reflecting the price hike of fuel in the global market, the prices of LP gas cylinders remained unchanged.

Following last month’s price revision, the price of a 12.5kg cylinder was brought down to Rs. 2,892 and a 5kg cylinder to Rs. 1,198, while a 2.3kg cylinder is currently being sold at Rs. 561.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the Laugfs Gas PLC has not yet arrived at a final decision regarding this month’s price revision, according to sources.