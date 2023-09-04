Sajith proposes to postpone 2023 A/L examination

The Leader of the Opposition, Sajith Premadasa stressed on the government to take measures to postpone the 2023 G.C.E Advanced Level examination which is scheduled to be held in November, in order to prevent injustice to the students.

Issuing a statement in this regard, the Opposition Leader points out that the Department of Examination is working in a way, that ignores the rights and the practical situation of the students expecting to sit for the A/L examination this year.

Premadasa mentions that the education authorities are working towards the aim of making their administrative schedules successful.

The statement also highlights that if the 2023 Advanced Level examination is held in November, against the backdrop that the results of the year 2022 (2023) A/L examination have not been released, the students will undergo a severe injustice.

Furthermore, Premadasa alleges that due to scheduling the examination in the month of November, the children who are preparing for the examination for the second time will only receive less than two months to prepare for the examination.

He also emphasizes that this time period is not however enough for students who change their subject streams and sit again for the examination.